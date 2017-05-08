WHAS
From antique menus to stories behind jockey silks – the Kentucky Derby is rich in tradition

Andy Treinen visits the Kentucky Derby Museum to get a taste of what was on the menu early in the Kentucky Derby's history.

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 10:37 AM. EDT May 08, 2017

Andy Treinen visits the Kentucky Derby Museum to get a taste of what was on the menu early in the Kentucky Derby’s history. He also gets the lowdown on Secretariat’s famous silks and how to bet like a pro.


