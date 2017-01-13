Close Friday the 13th: black cats, broken mirrors and other fears Friday the 13th superstitions on Great Day Live! Andrew Lyons, WHAS 12:36 PM. EST January 13, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Wild and strange superstitions surface every Friday the 13th. Social psychologist and UofL communications professor Michael Cunningham dissects where some of these infamous ideas came from. Copyright (c) 2017 ABC All Rights Reserved CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Remembering Milton Metz: 1921-2017 School sets record straight on performance Louisville restaurant named best in nation Walkout in Madison, Ind. after school board votes to remove principal Students protest their principal's removal T.G. talks much cooler temps and more rain LMAS steps in to help woman with cats JCPS fires assistant principal Louisville's first homicide of 2017 Four cars involved in fatal accident on KY 155 More Stories WHAS legend Milton Metz dies at 95 Jan 12, 2017, 9:15 p.m. Kamiyah Mobley found 18 years after abduction from… Jan 13, 2017, 11:17 a.m. Officials provide update on dog kicking case Jan 13, 2017, 12:03 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs