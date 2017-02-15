WHAS
Close

Fresh style ideas for the spring

Spring Fashion on Great Day Live!

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 12:30 PM. EST February 15, 2017

Spring is in the air, so stylist Jo Ross swings by GDL with the upcoming formal fashion styles that she saw at Fashion Week in New York.

Copyright (c) 2017 ABC All Rights Reserved


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories