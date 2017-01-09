Free training program helps you hit the ground running for KDF races

(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

If your resolve to get fit is lagging, Norton Sports Health offers a free training program with organized group runs, training tips and preparation leading up to the KDF marathon and mini-marathon. The Kentucky Derby Festival Mini and Marathon take place Saturday, April 29, 2017. Kickoff for the free training program is Thursday, January 12th at 6:00 PM at the Kentucky Derby Museum. Registration and details for both can be found at DerbyFestivalMarathon.com.