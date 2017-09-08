Free Soul Effect releases first full-length album

Ryan Marsh and Kojin Tashiro met in high school in New Albany, IN and have been working together to write, produce, record and engineer their own music. They released their first EP in Tokyo, Japan and are now bringing their music back stateside. You can experience “Of Random Unison” Saturday, September 9, 2017 at Zanzabar, 2100 South Preston Street. You can also check out Free Soul Effect’s music at FreeSoulEffect.com or on Facebook.

