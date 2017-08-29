WHAS
Free health screenings are lifesavers

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 7:05 AM. EDT August 29, 2017

Each year, the University of Louisville provides free health services at the Kentucky State Fair. For many, these services are the ticket to discovering risks like cancer they didn’t know they had. Mark Hebert of UofL Today has details. You can hear more stories and interviews about the University of Louisville on UofLToday every Monday and Tuesday night at 6:00 PM on 93.9 FM, and throughout the week on Metro TV and KET KY. For more about UofL and UofL events, go to UofLNews.com.

 

