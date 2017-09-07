Freddie Fest gives you a heaping helping of Queen covers

It has been almost 30 years since the lead singer of Queen, Freddie Mercury, passed away. To pay tribute to the legendary performer, some 30 performers are hosting a concert covering Queen’s hits to raise support for people diagnosed with AIDS. Freddie Fest is September 8, 2017 at 8:00 PM at Zanzabar located at 2100 South Preston Street in Louisville, KY. Admission is $10 and all proceeds go to the Kentuckian AIDS Alliance. Tickets can be found at Universe.com.

