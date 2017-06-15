(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

Fred Minnick, the Wall Street Journal bestselling author who has written extensively about whiskey, switches to run for his latest book. He stops by GDL to discuss "Rum Curious" and why rum never became America’s native spirit. Fred's launch party for "Rum Curious" is a rum and pig roast on Saturday, June 14, 2017 at Citizen 7 in Prospect, Kentucky. There is also a book signing with rum punch at Carmichael's Bookstore on June 29, 2017. Find more about "Rum Curious" and all of Fred's favorite spirits at FredMinnick.com.

© 2017 ABC News