Frazier honors its founder with a sporting event that tests marksmen

Andy Treinen gives us a look at an upcoming event with the Frazier History Museum that he says is like “a golf tournament with shotguns.” The Owsley Brown Frazier Classic runs from 10:30 till 6:00 PM on September 22, 2017 at the Elk Creek Hunt Club in Owenton, KY. It's open to all levels, and you can register at FrazierMuseum.org, or call 502-753-5670. Attend an evening with Bill Samuels for a different kind of shot at the Frazier Museum on Wednesday, September 20, 2017.

