Four Roses shows some love to the American Heart Association

(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

The history of Four Roses is surrounded in romance and it ties in perfectly when they spread the love to the American Heart Association with their Flower Hour event. Four Roses master distiller Brent Elliott spills details on the occasion while Eddie Kraft from Nanz & Kraft Florists show us how to build a beautiful flower bouquet. The Four Roses Flower Hour on February 10, 2017 runs 5:30 PM – 8:30 PM at Nanz & Kraft, 141 Breckenridge Lane, Louisville, Kentucky. A $10 donation is suggested to benefit the American Heart Association.

Copyright (c) 2017 ABC All Rights Reserved