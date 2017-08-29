The Frazier History Museum’s “The Dusty Bottle” series continues with Four Rose’s Four Roses Brand Ambassador Al Young joining in to share his 50 years of bourbon experience with special tastings. Andy Treinen picks Al’s brain over his history in the bourbon industry. The Dusty Bottle series continues August 30, 2017 at Louisville, Kentucky’s Frazier History Museum. The event lasts from 7:00 until 9:00 PM. Tickets are $75 and $10 less for members. Details and tickets can be found at FrazierMuseum.org.

© 2017 WHAS-TV