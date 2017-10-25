Foster those who foster and adopt children in our community

(Photo: Lyons, Mary)

The Orphan Care Alliance helps foster and adoptive families deal with the hardships of their calling. If you’re interested in getting involved, attend the Help, Hope, Heal Conference on October 28th, 2017 from 8:30 AM until 3:00 PM at Highview Baptist Church. Registration is $10 and you can sign up at H3Conference.org or by calling (502) 498 – 4765. You can also donate needed items to Jennifer Brown’s State Farm Office at 5301 W. Highway 146 in Crestwood until November 13th, 2017.

