Foster those who foster and adopt children in our community

You can drop off items at Jennifer's State Farm Office -- 5301 West Highway 146 in Crestwood, Kentucky from now until November 13th. The next Help, Hope, Heal Conference is this Saturday from 8:30 until three at Highview Baptist Church on Fegenbush Lane.

WHAS 12:14 PM. EDT October 25, 2017

The Orphan Care Alliance helps foster and adoptive families deal with the hardships of their calling. If you’re interested in getting involved, attend the Help, Hope, Heal Conference on October 28th, 2017 from 8:30 AM until 3:00 PM at Highview Baptist Church. Registration is $10 and you can sign up at H3Conference.org or by calling (502) 498 – 4765. You can also donate needed items to Jennifer Brown’s State Farm Office at 5301 W. Highway 146 in Crestwood until November 13th, 2017.

