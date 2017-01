(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

Cameron Mills was a member of the University of Kentucky basketball team that Rick Pitino led to the NCAA National Championship in 1996. Over 20 years later, Cameron details that legendary team in a new documentary titled "The Team." You can download or rent a Director's Cut version of the f on Vimeo.com by searching “The Team 1996”.

Copyright (c) 2017 ABC All Rights Reserved