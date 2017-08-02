Former UofL star Marques Maybin helps kids gear up for back to school

Former star UofL athlete and pro basketball player Marques Maybin now lends his talents as a radio personality on 93.9. Recently, he has been using his voice to make a difference for local organizations, especially ones providing school supplies to kids who need them. His WAM! Back to School Drive is August 12, 2017, from 12:00 until 4:00 pm in the 400 block of East Oak in Louisville, KY. For more details or to contribute supplies, call 502-414-4009.

© 2017 WHAS-TV