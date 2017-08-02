WHAS
Close
Weather Alert 5 weather alerts
Close

Former UofL star Marques Maybin helps kids gear up for back to school

Former star UofL athlete and pro basketball player Marques Maybin now lends his talents as a radio personality on 93.9. Recently, he has been using his voice to make a difference for local organizations, especially ones providing school supplies to kids w

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 1:22 PM. EDT August 02, 2017

Former star UofL athlete and pro basketball player Marques Maybin now lends his talents as a radio personality on 93.9. Recently, he has been using his voice to make a difference for local organizations, especially ones providing school supplies to kids who need them. His WAM! Back to School Drive is August 12, 2017, from 12:00 until 4:00 pm in the 400 block of East Oak in Louisville, KY. For more details or to contribute supplies, call 502-414-4009. 

© 2017 WHAS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories