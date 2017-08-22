Former UK superstars return to Lexington for the Charity Alumni game

GDL is joined by former University of Kentucky basketball stars Rex Chapman and Derek Anderson as they get ready to play in Rupp Arena for the UK Charity Alumni game. The UK Legends game starts at 7:00 PM on August 25, 2017 in Rupp Arena in Lexington, KY, followed at 8:00 PM by the Charity Game. For the latest on UK basketball, follow "@KentuckyMBB" on social media and on the web at UKAthletics.com.

