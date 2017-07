Louisville native Johnny Edwards made history as the second front man for the rock-n-roll band Foreigne after filling in for lead singer Lou Gramm. You can hear Johnny and his band "Bleu Phonque" at the fundraiser for St. Agnes Parish on Saturday, July 19, 2017 at 7:30 PM.You can also find more about "Bleu Phonque" on their Facebook page.

