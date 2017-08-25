Former Cardinals Mangok and Mitchell spread their wings in the NBA

Mangok Mathiang and Donovan Mitchell are two former UofL stars looking to continue their success in the big leagues. Mangok Mathiang signed a two-way contract with the Charlotte Hornets, while Donovan Mitchell plans to make an immediate impact on the Utah Jazz. They join GDL with Robbie Valentine to talk about their past, future, and where they’re meeting fans while they are in town. Autographs and photos with Donovan Mitchell and Mangok Mathiang are available August 26, 2017 at Charlie Wilson's Appliance in Clarksville, Indiana from 11:30 AM until 1:00 PM. You can also catch them at Dick’s Sporting Goods in Oxmoor Center from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM.

