Angie Fenton gets to do Cat Lifts and Cat Tucks with actual kittens when she stops by Sadhana Yoga. Find your center with adorable kittens on Sunday, February 12, 2017 at their location at 1205 East Washington Street in Louisville, Kentucky. Find more information at SaghanaYogaLouisville.com. All the kittens are provided by the Shamrock Pet Foundation. Their website is ShamrockPets.com.





