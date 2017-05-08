(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

“Goodfellas” star Paul Sorvino and his wife Dee Dee are the authors of the new family cookbook "Pinot, Pasta and Parties" that celebrates their shared love of good food and entertaining. The couple stopped by the GDL studio to talk about the cookbook and tell family stories, and we asked Paul to show off his operatic talents. Signed copies of "Pinot, Pasta and Parties" are available at Louisville Barnes & Noble stores.

