For he's a jolly goodfella: actor Paul Sorvino sings his love of "Pinot, Pasta and Parties"

"Goodfellas" actor Paul Sorvino and his wife Dee Dee are the authors of "Pinot, Pasta and Parties." They stop by the GDL studio to talk about the cookbook and hit a few notes opera style.

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 12:29 PM. EDT May 08, 2017

“Goodfellas” star Paul Sorvino and his wife Dee Dee are the authors of the new family cookbook "Pinot, Pasta and Parties" that celebrates their shared love of good food and entertaining. The couple stopped by the GDL studio to talk about the cookbook and tell family stories, and we asked Paul to show off his operatic talents. Signed copies of "Pinot, Pasta and Parties" are available at Louisville Barnes & Noble stores.

