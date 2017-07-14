WHAS
Food and film come together at the Flyover Film Festival

A well-made film can be a feast for the eyes and soul, but the Flyover Film Festival is looking to provide more for your stomach as well.

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 1:26 PM. EDT July 14, 2017

A well-made film can be a feast for the eyes and soul, but the Flyover Film Festival is looking to provide more for your stomach as well. The Flyover Film Festival is July 23-28, 2017. You can see Ed Lee's film as part of the "Taste of Flyover" on Monday, July 24, 2017, beginning at 5:30 PM at the Kentucky Center's Bomhard Theater. Tickets and more information can be found at LouisvilleFilmSociety.org/Flyover.

 

