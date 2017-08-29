WHAS
Flooring trends steal the show at Homarama 2017

Homarama 2017 has established that this year's favorite home design trend was beautiful and functional flooring options.

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 7:03 AM. EDT August 29, 2017

Homarama 2017 established that this year’s favorite home-design trend was flooring options that are both beautiful and functional, and River City Flooring was a standout at this year’s show. Learn more about the variety of flooring that can transform homes at RiverCityFlooring.com, or call 502-261-8233. Contact the Building Industry Association at BIALouisville.com, or by calling 502-429-6000. 

