Float for relaxation and recovery at Falling Rock Park

(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

Falling Rock Park in LaGrange, Kentucky is a great place for floating, swimming, grilling, and fun without any mood-altering substances. Tony Vanetti talks to Laci Comer from The Healing Place and Tiffany Davis from Falling Rock Park about the Float for Recovery fundraiser. The event is Saturday, June 17, 2017. To find more information go to FallingRockPark.org and TheHealingPlace.org.

