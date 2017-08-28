Fleur de Lis Regatta sets sail for a cure

Every September, dozens of teams sail down the Ohio River with the goal of winning the Fleur de Lis Regatta while also raising funds to support families living with cancer. Angie Fenton heads to Prospect, KY to see how things are gearing up for the fundraising boat race. The Fleur de Lis Regatta and Sail for a Cure is September 16 – 17, 2017. Find more information about watching the race and the full event schedule at SailingforaCure.com.

© 2017 WHAS-TV