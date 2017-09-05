Flamenco is fun for ages six to 66

Diana Dinacola from Flamenco Louisville shares a lesson on the dance and offers classes for anyone aged 6 to 60 and up. Flamenco Louisville has an open house Saturday, September 20, 2017 from 1:00 until 3:00 PM. Classes will start the following week. The studio is located at 2031 Frankfort Avenue in Louisville, KY. If you’d just like to watch, Flamenco Louisville will perform at Caffe Classico on Saturday, September 30th. All the details can be found on FlamencoLouisville.org.

