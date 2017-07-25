WHAS
Close
Weather Alert 5 weather alerts
Close

Five stops for $5 or less in Cincinnati

Northern Kentucky's Adventure Mom knowns that everybody loves a bargain, so she gives GDL her five for under 5 dollars list for a quick and affordable trip to Cincinnati, USA.

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 1:08 PM. EDT July 25, 2017

Northern Kentucky's Adventure Mom knows everybody loves a bargain, so she gives GDL her “5 Under $5” list for a quick and affordable trip to the Cincinnati area. Find even more ideas at AdventureMomBlog.com or CincinnatiUSA.com.

© 2017 WHAS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories