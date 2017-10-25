Firefighters and Police step in to help save historic local landmark

The Nachand Fieldhouse in Jeffersonville is now 80 years old and was once the largest of its kind in the state. Now firefighters, police officers and the community are coming together to help “Save the Fieldhouse”. You can join “Save the Fieldhouse” on Saturday, October 28th, 2017 beginning with a free craft show and chili cook-off from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM at 601 E. Court Avenue in Jeffersonville, IN. The doors will reopen at 7:30 PM for the Fieldhouse Bash featuring The Juice Box Heroes. Tickets are $15 or $10 if you wear a costume. More information is available at SaveTheFieldhouse.net.

© 2017 WHAS-TV