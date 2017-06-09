WHAS
Finish-line fun stays all in the family

It has been a long road to the finish line for Nick Curcio, who overcame a serious weight problem to become an Ironman athlete. Now he's recruited his nephew, AJ Rivera, who may need more than his acting skills to cross the finish line of his first triath

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 11:54 AM. EDT June 09, 2017

After overcoming several obstacles to become an Ironman athlete himself, Nick Curcio recruited his nephew, young actor AJ Rivera to compete. The local student, who’ll be seen in a new Nickelodeon movie “Mr. Limoncello’s Library” this year, has juxtaposed acting with training to cross the finish line of his first triathlon. Tri Louisville is an Olympic and Sprint triathlon series event on Sunday, June 11, 2017 at the Brown-Forman Amphitheater in Louisville, Kentucky. Find more details at TriLouisville.com.

