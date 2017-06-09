Finish-line fun stays all in the family

(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

After overcoming several obstacles to become an Ironman athlete himself, Nick Curcio recruited his nephew, young actor AJ Rivera to compete. The local student, who’ll be seen in a new Nickelodeon movie “Mr. Limoncello’s Library” this year, has juxtaposed acting with training to cross the finish line of his first triathlon. Tri Louisville is an Olympic and Sprint triathlon series event on Sunday, June 11, 2017 at the Brown-Forman Amphitheater in Louisville, Kentucky. Find more details at TriLouisville.com.

