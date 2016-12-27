WHAS
Close

Finding motivation through people's journey to fitness

Stephanie Von Trapp on Great Day Live!

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 1:27 PM. EST December 27, 2016

Stephanie Von Trapp talks with Angie Fenton about how she found motivation to become healthier through other people’s journey to reach their goals at the gym. 


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories