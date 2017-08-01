Find your inner om with a meditation workshop

Elizabeth Nalley with Yoga Schnitzelburg shows Rachel and Terry how to create their own happy place through meditation. Wednesday, August 2, 2017, is the first of four weekly workshops on different styles of meditation. It starts at 7:00 pm at Yoga Schnitzelburg, located at 1126 East Burnett Avenue in Louisville, KY. The cost is $50. For more information, call 502-694-2363.

