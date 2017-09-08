Find the help you need to quit smoking

Smoking is the number one cause of preventable death in the USA. Kentucky has the second highest rate of adult and youth smokers in the United States. But you can quit. The Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness has four classes to help that begin the week of September 10, 2017. Get more information by calling (502) 574 – STOP (7867). You can also call the Kentucky Quit Line at 1-800-QUITNOW.

