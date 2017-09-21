Close Find fat-melting satisfaction with Reve Body Sculpting Angie Fenton is at R�ve Body Sculpting to see a fresh take on how to lose a few pounds. Andrew Lyons, WHAS 10:43 AM. EDT September 21, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Angie Fenton is at Rêve Body Sculpting to see a fresh take on how to lose a few pounds. Visit their Louisville, KY location at 12238 Shelbyville Road. For more information, check out RêveBodySculpting.com or call 502-709-4492. © 2017 WHAS-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Latest on the firefighter injured while responding to fire Football team kneels during national anthem A father's plea after daughter's suicide New technology helps keeps streets safe from DUIs VERIFY: Did a lineman have a drink dumped on him? KY air Guardsmen offer help after Hurricane Maria Firefighter injured while fighting fire in Louisville Man pleads guilty in "Pappygate" Cleaning up blighted areas in Louisville Community reacts to plans for sports complex More Stories LMPD investigating deadly crash involving firetruck Sep 21, 2017, 9:07 a.m. KY Air National Guard, Army Corps of Engineers… Sep 20, 2017, 10:20 p.m. Firefighter injured while responding to house fire… Sep 20, 2017, 8:51 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs