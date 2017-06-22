Fighting substance addiction is a family affair for Landmark Recovery

(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

Drug and alcohol addiction is a disease that doesn't only affect the person who's sick, but the entire family and the community around them. Zach Crouch from Landmark Recovery of Louisville joins GDL to talk about why it's important to help both the individual and their families. If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact Landmark Recovery at 502-632-0315. You can also find them at LandmarkRecovery.com.

© 2017 ABC News