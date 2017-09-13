WHAS
Fight fat with fat in an exciting new weight loss program

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 1:36 PM. EDT September 13, 2017

Dr. John Baird of Rejuv Medical KY explains how replacing sugar with fat can actually help you get back on a healthy track. Dr. Baird is offering an 8-week special available for just $997 (normally a $2,000 value). You can find Rejuv Medical at 9204 Taylorsville Road in Louisville, KY. Visit RejuvMedicalKY.com or call 502-785–7480 to register for a free appointment and body analysis. Find more on Dr. Baird at YourKetoDoctor.com

