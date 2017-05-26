Fest of Ale raises a cold one and more for the WHAS Crusade for Children

(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

Southern Indiana's annual Fest of Ale started as a tribute to one particular firefighter, father of event founder Todd Antz. Todd joins GDL with a few members of the New Albany Fire Department to talk about this year’s festival. The 12th annual Fest of Ale is at the New Albany Riverfront Amphitheater in Indiana on Saturday, June 3, 2017 from 3:00 until 7:00 PM. It benefits the WHAS Crusade for Children. Find more information at KegLiquors.com.

© 2017 ABC News