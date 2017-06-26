Feel like a kid again while enjoying adult brews at the Jeffersontown Beer Fest

(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

Jeffersontown's annual craft beer festival includes some 50 craft beers, live music, and even a giant teeter-totter. The Jeffersontown Summer Craft Beer Fest is Saturday, July 8, 2017, from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Gaslight Pavilion on Watterson Trail. Tickets are $35 in advance, $45 day of, and $10 for designated drivers. Look for more information at JTownBeerFest.com.

