Evander Holyfield is on a mission to bring championship boxing back to Louisville with the "Evander's Tribute to Ali" boxing event. Louisville boxer Carlos Dixon will be participating in the fight, and with his dad by his side, head coach at TKO Boxing gym James Dixon, he’s ready to give it all he’s got. The event is happening during the “I am Ali” festival on Saturday, June 24, 2017 at 7:00 PM. Tickets can be found at TicketMaster.com. 4th Street Live is hosting the official after-party following this event, where you can show your ticket for free cover at PBR. Details about all the fighters can be found at RealDealBoxing.com.

