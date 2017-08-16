Families affected by ovarian cancer will have a special place to escape

For Greg Smith and his late wife, Bridget, a dream of providing a sanctuary for those affected by cancer is becoming a reality. Greg has worked to create Treehouse of Hope, a project that provides those affected by ovarian cancer a getaway. Saturday, August 19, 2017 is the Ovarian Awareness of Kentucky's Survivor Brunch. There, a $5,000 grant will be awarded to the Treehouse of Hope project. You can learn more at TreehouseofHope.org. Find out more about Ovarian Awareness Kentucky at OAKKY.org. Their annual Whisper Walk is on Saturday, September 9, 2017 at the Douglass Hills Pool at 501 Gatehouse Lane in Douglass Hills, KY. Registration for adults is $15.

