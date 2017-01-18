Fairy godmother grants wedding and prom wishes with a free giveaway

Markettia Collins is a wedding planner who, after realizing how expensive dresses can be, is going above and beyond by giving away all a woman needs to look perfect for prom or wedding, including gift cards to cover makeup, hair and shoes. You can enter the contest until February 24, 2017 by emailing MyWeddingsAndEvents@Yahoo.com. Go to Markettia’s website here for more help planning your dream wedding.
