Fairness Campaign puts a new spin on gender roles in the kitchen

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 12:24 PM. EDT May 30, 2017

The traditional male role may be as bread winner, but the Fairness Campaign is shaking up that tradition by making some male community leaders the bread *makers* instead. The MENu tasting event and auction for the Fairness Campaign is Saturday, June 3, 2017 from 6:00 until 10:00 PM at Thomas Jefferson Unitarian Church in Louisville, Kentucky. You can get tickets and more information at FairnessKY.WixSite.com/Menu.

