Extra smoky survivors of a Heaven Hill fire finally get their day in a glass

A devastating fire at the Heaven Hill Distillery back in November of 1996 burned up four million gallons of alcohol, eliminating 2% of the worlds whiskey. 37 of the distillery’s warehouses survived the fire, and the bourbon inside continued to age many more years before being bottled. Some local fans will get the chance to try some of those rare spirits that still exist during the Frazier Museum’s Dusty Bottles program. The event runs on July 27, 2016 from 7:00 to 9:00 PM. Tickets are $75 and include food and drink in addition to the tasting. Details and tickets can be found at FrazierMuseum.org, or call 502-753-5663.

