WHAS
Close
Weather Alert 6 weather alerts
Close

Extra smoky survivors of a Heaven Hill fire finally get their day in a glass

A devastating fire at the Heaven Hill Distillery back in November of 1996 burned up four million gallons of alcohol, eliminating 2% of the worlds whiskey. Some local fans will get the chance to try some of those rare spirits that survived during the Frazi

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 12:02 PM. EDT July 26, 2017

A devastating fire at the Heaven Hill Distillery back in November of 1996 burned up four million gallons of alcohol, eliminating 2% of the worlds whiskey. 37 of the distillery’s warehouses survived the fire, and the bourbon inside continued to age many more years before being bottled. Some local fans will get the chance to try some of those rare spirits that still exist during the Frazier Museum’s Dusty Bottles program. The event runs on July 27, 2016 from 7:00 to 9:00 PM. Tickets are $75 and include food and drink in addition to the tasting. Details and tickets can be found at FrazierMuseum.org, or call 502-753-5663.

© 2017 ABC News


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories