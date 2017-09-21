Explorer, author Jim Delgado finds history under the sea

Jim Delgado has been looking at shipwrecks for four decades, studying more than 100 cases from the Titanic to the Monitor. He brings his unique knowledge and experiences to Louisville for a special lecture. Jim’s "The Great Museum of the Sea" public lecture is September 21, 2017 in the Chao Auditorium of UofL's Ekstrom Library at 4:00 PM. The lecture is free to attend and you can learn more about the research behind it at JamesDelgado.com.

