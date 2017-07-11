Local celebs have been donning pink wigs and bandanas to challenge folks in our community to raise $10,000 to support Susan G. Komen and the fight against breast cancer. Bob Iezzi and Linda Weeks explain the challenge that you can join in on. Help raise money for the Susan G. Komen Foundation and cancer research by going to BigWigKY.org. To see all the Big Wig challengers, head to WHAS11.com.

