Evander Holyfield makes dreams come true for boxers and the city of Louisville by bringing back the sport of boxing to the hometown of Muhammad Ali. Evander's Tribute to Ali starts at 7:00 PM on Saturday, June 24, 2017, at Kentucky’s Freedom Hall. Tickets start at $41 on Ticketmaster.com. Details about all of the fighters can be found at TheRealDealBoxing.com.

