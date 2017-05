(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

Etta May is a local comedian who will be recording her new comedy album at the Caravan at Mid City Mall on May 19 and 20, 2017, and again May 25th through the 27th. The Caravan is located at 1250 Bardstown Road in Louisville, Kentucky. For tickets go to LaughingDerby.com. To learn more about Etta May, go to EttaMay.com.

