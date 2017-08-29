WHAS
Eric Genuis brings beautiful music where it's needed most

Pianist Eric Genuis went from performing in concert halls to more confined venues to provide beauty and hope to the places where many people have been forgotten. He brings a collective of musicians with him to prisons, homeless shelters, nursing homes, re

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 7:20 AM. EDT August 29, 2017

Pianist Eric Genuis went from performing in concert halls to playing for prisoners and the homeless. He says his mission is to provide beauty and hope to people who are often forgotten, so the Kentucky musician is taking his Concerts for Hope project to institutions around the country. He’ll perform September 15, 2017 at Wakefield-Scearce in Shelbyville, KY, a fundraiser for the nonprofit. Tickets are $50 and reservations are required; call 502-633-4382. You can learn more about Eric and "Concerts for Hope" on EricGenuis.com.

