Close Enlist your kids' help to make the perfect gift or decoration Morgan Sprigler on Great Day Live! Andrew Lyons, WHAS 12:55 PM. EST January 03, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Morgan Sprigler shows Angie some easy crafts that your kids can help you prepare for the holiday season. Find more fun craft ideas by following Morgan on Instagram: @Mrs_Sprigler. CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Ind. woman taking legal action against Crawford County Jail Elizabethtown twin girls born in different years Headstones vandalized in Indiana cemetery Dog remains stolen, man offers reward T.G. talks wet weather Getting around the new bridge tolls Ali's grandson honors the greatest Bryan talks cold front approaching Tolling begins on bridges Local Irish dancers qualify for championships More Stories History in the making in Frankfort on first day of… Jan. 3, 2017, 5:09 p.m. Accumulating snow expected Thursday Jan. 3, 2017, 3:46 p.m. Bill aims to ban abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy Jan. 3, 2017, 5:07 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs