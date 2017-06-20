Enjoy a family film night with fresh air and a 20 foot inflatable screen!

(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

The Louisville Film Society premieres its Family Film Night series on the Belvedere with the first "Hunger Games" movie. It's one of three free movie nights on their 20-by-25-foot inflatable screen families can enjoy this summer. The first free Family Film Night of the summer is Friday, June 23, 2017 at the Belvedere with the movie starting at 8:45 PM. The next two films are July 7, 2017 with "Raiders of the Lost Ark", and August 11, 2017 which is "Jaws."

