Enjoy a family film night with fresh air and a 20 foot inflatable screen!

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 12:20 PM. EDT June 20, 2017

The Louisville Film Society premieres its Family Film Night series on the Belvedere with the first "Hunger Games" movie. It's one of three free movie nights on their 20-by-25-foot inflatable screen families can enjoy this summer. The first free Family Film Night of the summer is Friday, June 23, 2017 at the Belvedere with the movie starting at 8:45 PM. The next two films are July 7, 2017 with "Raiders of the Lost Ark", and August 11, 2017 which is "Jaws." 

