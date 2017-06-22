(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

"Brian's War" is a foundation combating rampant drug addiction in the name of Brian Karaglanis, who died of a heroin overdose. Its first step takes the form of a benefit concert, where several local bands perform to help raise money to provide treatment and counseling. The Brian's War Benefit Concert is Saturday, June 24, 2017, at Diamond Pub on Barret Avenue in Louisville, Kentucky. Tickets are $10 and you can find more on the "Brian's War Room" Facebook Page.

