WHAS
Close

Elephant room, Josh Bogard and the Dirty South, and more join "Brian's War" on heroin

"Brian's War" is a foundation combating rampant drug addiction in the name of Brian Karaglanis, who died of a heroin overdose. Its first step takes the form of a benefit concert, where several local bands performing to help raise money to provide treatmen

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 12:41 PM. EDT June 22, 2017

"Brian's War" is a foundation combating rampant drug addiction in the name of Brian Karaglanis, who died of a heroin overdose. Its first step takes the form of a benefit concert, where several local bands perform to help raise money to provide treatment and counseling. The Brian's War Benefit Concert is Saturday, June 24, 2017, at Diamond Pub on Barret Avenue in Louisville, Kentucky. Tickets are $10 and you can find more on the "Brian's War Room" Facebook Page.

© 2017 ABC News


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories