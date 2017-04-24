EchoBoy donates their tunes to help the WHAS Crusade for Children

(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

The Kentuckiana band Echoboy is a collaboration of local family and friends who are now joining the WHAS Crusade for Children family. Hear them perform on Saturday, April 29 at Graceland Baptist Church in New Albany, Indiana at 6:30 PM. The concert is free, but they're inviting contributions to the WHAS Crusade for Children. Learn more about the band at EchoBoyMusic.com.





© 2017 ABC News