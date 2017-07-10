WHAS
Close

Drop unwanted pounds in a revolutionary way with Reve Body Sculpting

Angie Fenton explains why you may want to visit Reve Body Sculpting at 12238 Shelbyville Road in Louisville, Kentucky for help on keeping a good figure.

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 12:57 PM. EDT July 10, 2017

Angie Fenton explains how Reve Body Sculpting at 12238 Shelbyville Road in Louisville, Kentucky helps keep your good figure. Find more information on their services by going to ReveBodySculpting.com or by calling 502-709-4492.


© 2017 ABC News


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories